US court orders Iran to pay $1.4 billion over missing ex-FBI agent

A court in the United States has ordered Iran’s government to pay more than $1.4bn in punitive and compensatory damages to the family of a former FBI agent who disappeared during a visit to an Iranian island in March 2007.



In an order issued late last week, US District Judge Timothy Kelly said he adopted a special expert’s recommendation that Robert Levinson’s family be awarded $107m in compensatory damages. The judge awarded punitive damages of $1.3bn.



The court cited the case of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died in 2017 shortly after being freed from captivity in North Korea, in deciding to award the significant amount of punitive damages to Levinson’s family.