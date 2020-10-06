Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Breaking
Foreign terror cells the backbone of Iran’s IRGC Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 06 October 2020 06:36 PM

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4 billion over missing ex-FBI agent

fbi

A court in the United States has ordered Iran’s government to pay more than $1.4bn in punitive and compensatory damages to the family of a former FBI agent who disappeared during a visit to an Iranian island in March 2007.


In an order issued late last week, US District Judge Timothy Kelly said he adopted a special expert’s recommendation that Robert Levinson’s family be awarded $107m in compensatory damages. The judge awarded punitive damages of $1.3bn.


The court cited the case of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died in 2017 shortly after being freed from captivity in North Korea, in deciding to award the significant amount of punitive damages to Levinson’s family.

Related Stories
Read
israel

Top Israeli, UAE diplomats meet in Berlin for talks 06 October 2020 06:51 PM

Putin

Putin says Russia is ready for any coronavirus developments 06 October 2020 03:38 PM

protest Iran

Iran must free political prisoners amid pandemic: UN 06 October 2020 03:28 PM

bomb

At least 11 dead in blast in northwest Syrian town - witnesses 06 October 2020 03:26 PM

Assad

Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians 06 October 2020 03:22 PM

nawaf

Kuwait's emir asks government to stay on, prepare for elections 06 October 2020 03:17 PM

azerbaijan-armenia

Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey 06 October 2020 02:27 AM

donaldt-tr188-700x420

Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House 06 October 2020 02:09 AM

Comments