Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Breaking
Foreign terror cells the backbone of Iran’s IRGC Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 06 October 2020 02:28 AM

Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties

2298306-721167845
Iraq’s military said in a statement on Monday that two Katyusha rockets had fallen late on Sunday in Baghdad’s Jadiriya area, near the heavily fortified Green Zone, without causing any casualties.
One of the rockets landed near the Babylon hotel, which is used by Iraqi travelers and sometimes for government meetings, the military said in the statement.
The Iraqi military blamed “terrorist groups” for the attack and said the rockets were fired from an area in the western part of the capital.
Rockets regularly fly across the Tigris toward the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions including the US Embassy.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi pledged in a meeting with top diplomats to protect foreign missions and limit the possession of weapons to state forces following a US threat to shut down its embassy in the city.
Related Stories
Read
thumbs_b_c_14d83da1fd1301bc498e4c73b9fece75

Health Ministry: Iraq is still in the first wave of COVID-19 05 October 2020 07:00 PM

175102020_155102020_120883619_1027212284418989_4422609320730639807_n

Salih, Plasschaert discuss need of fair electoral law legislation 05 October 2020 06:36 PM

forces

Counter-Terrorism forces continue anti-ISIS operations 05 October 2020 06:26 PM

coronavirus 123

Iraq reports 3808 new coronavirus cases, 4676 recoveries 05 October 2020 06:21 PM

salih

Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad 05 October 2020 12:03 AM

rasoul

Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers 05 October 2020 12:00 AM

AIRWAY

Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice 04 October 2020 10:58 PM

Capture

Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears 04 October 2020 09:16 PM

Comments