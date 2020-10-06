Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Breaking
Foreign terror cells the backbone of Iran’s IRGC Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 06 October 2020 02:27 AM

Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey

azerbaijan-armenia
The Canadian federal government has decided to suspend the export of sophisticated drone technology to Turkey while Ottawa investigates claims that it is being used by the Azerbaijani military against Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Monday.

Champagne was responding to calls by Canada's Armenian community and the disarmament group Ploughshares International to stop the export of Canadian drone optics and laser targeting systems to Turkey following reports that Ankara has deployed dozens of unmanned aircraft in combat against Armenian forces in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Kelsey Gallagher, an expert with Project Ploughshares who has studied exports of Canadian drone technology to Turkey, said these sensors are used by Turkish TB2 Bayraktar combat drones, allowing them to see what's happening on the ground day and night, in all weather conditions.

Armenia has accused Turkey of using TB2 Bayraktar combat drones left behind in Azerbaijan following recent joint exercises to pummel Armenian forces from the air, collect intelligence and direct artillery and missile fire at both military positions and civilian infrastructure.

Armenia also has accused Turkey of redeploying fighters from Syria to support Azerbaijani forces. Turkey has denied sending people or arms to the conflict.

Related Stories
Read
donaldt-tr188-700x420

Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House 06 October 2020 02:09 AM

Yemen army advances against Houthis in Taiz, Saada

Arab coalition in Yemen foils Houthi attack in Red Sea 05 October 2020 10:53 PM

displaced

Kurdish official says thousands of Syrians to leave crowded camp in northeast 05 October 2020 10:49 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Nearly all of Iran on coronavirus red alert as cases, deaths hit records 05 October 2020 10:41 PM

258198014.jpg.gallery

'Enormous' planning to distribute coronavirus vaccine in UK 05 October 2020 08:33 PM

Corona

U.S. calls for WHO reforms, timely information on outbreaks 05 October 2020 04:36 PM

Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysian PM quarantines after minister tests positive for COVID-19 05 October 2020 04:33 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran hits record high 235 virus deaths 05 October 2020 04:24 PM

Comments