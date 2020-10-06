Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House

The US President Donald Trump on Monday evening left Walter Reed hospital in Maryland.



Photos showed Trump’s motorcade leaving the facility at around 6:30 p.m. ET.



The departure came several hours after Trump announced he would be leaving, while his doctors told a news conference that his condition has improved enough to allow him to return back to the White House.



Trump tweeted: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” Sean Conley, his physician, told reporters that the president will be monitored closely at the White House and that he “may not be entirely out of the woods yet.”





