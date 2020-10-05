Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Monday، 05 October 2020 08:33 PM

'Enormous' planning to distribute coronavirus vaccine in UK

AN "enormous amount of planning" is currently going into distributing a coronavirus vaccine, Downing Street has said.


A spokesman said that a huge amount of planning and preparation is in place to make sure an eventual vaccine could be sent across the country.


“The priority will be the most vulnerable groups and we take advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on which groups should get the vaccine, based on these factors and we keep it under review,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said.

