Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Monday، 05 October 2020 07:00 PM

Health Ministry: Iraq is still in the first wave of COVID-19

Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed that Iraq is still in the first wave of the Coronavirus, while it is expected to have an increase in the number of infections during the coming period.

"Iraq is still in the first wave of Coronavirus, as infections are still high since the virus spread the country," said the technical agent of the ministry, Hazim Al-Jumaili to Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He indicated that "infections will not decrease until we say that the first wave of the virus has ended,”

"For weeks and the infections with Coronavirus are close, as nearly 4000 infections on daily, increasing and decreasing slightly basis," he added, "high infections to be recorded during the coming period as a result of low temperatures, as happened in many countries, as well as lack of commitment  by citizens with the health procedures in all regions of Iraq.
