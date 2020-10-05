Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Monday، 05 October 2020 06:36 PM

Salih, Plasschaert discuss need of fair electoral law legislation

Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomed today UN envoy to Iraq Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.


The discussions at the meeting stressed the importance of the upcoming elections as well as the need to ensure the highest standards of integrity and transparency at all stages of the elections.


Emphasis was placed on the need to coordinate between the UN and Iraq's Electoral Commission regarding observing elections to rebuild credibility and confidence of the voters in the polling process and choose their representatives freely, away from fraud, ballot tampering on elections as well as using weapons.


It was also stressed the need to complete updating electoral law to be fai and more broadly.


Therefore, it will reflect the free will of Iraqis without any effect or pressure to ensure that election results are representatives of the will of people.
At the concluding of the meeting, the President and Hennis-Plasschaert underlined the importance of Iraqi national project in consolidating State authority, enhancing its sovereignty, protecting diplomatic premises in addition to preventing of terrorism and outlaw's acts.

