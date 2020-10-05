Counter-Terrorism forces continue anti-ISIS operations

Counter-Terrorism confirmed the continuation of the operations based on accurate intelligence information to track down ISIS terrorist gangs remnants.



"There is a security operation that lasted for several days in eastern Diyala, through which the agency was able to destroy a number of shelters and residences that were used by ISIS terrorist gangs, as well as thwarting an attempt to target visitors heading to Karbala, through two suicide bombers who were arrested by Counter-Terrorism heroes," said Counter-Terrorism spokesman, Sabah al-Nu'man, to Iraqi News Agency