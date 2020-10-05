Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad

The President of the Republic, Barham Salih stressed the need to support the government's measures to protect diplomatic missions.



A statement by his media office, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said today, Sunday, that the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, received the American ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller.



At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Republic expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump from the Corona virus, and the importance of joint cooperation for the international community in confronting the epidemic and limiting its damages.



He added that the meeting discussed relations between the two countries, and their development towards horizons of cooperation in various fields, in the context of the strategic dialogue between the two countries, strengthening cooperation with the international community in facing security and health challenges, and coordinating joint international efforts to confront the Coronavirus epidemic, in addition to discussing developments in the situation in Iraq and the region.



Salih stressed the need to support the government's measures to protect diplomatic missions, to consolidate the state’s authority to enforce the law to achieve security and stability, to reduce tensions in the region through dialogue, to reach peace, and to find the appropriate ground for joint cooperation in the fields of development and progress.



For his part, Toller affirmed his country's commitment to support the stability of Iraq, and to strengthen the joint bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.