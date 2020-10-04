Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday، 04 October 2020 11:57 PM

Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships

warships

After a coronavirus-related delay, Israel’s navy is preparing for the long-awaited arrival of its next generation of missile boats, giving it a powerful new tool to defend its strategic natural gas industry from the threat of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Haaretz reported.

The first missile boat of “Project Magen” is scheduled to arrive by early December, with three more of the German-made corvettes scheduled to arrive over the next two years.

 

“It’s bigger. It’s newer. It’s faster. It’s better,” said Rear Adm. Eyal Harel, head of Israeli naval operations, during a rare tour of Israel’s offshore Leviathan gas field. A massive gas platform stood just a few hundred meters (yards) away.

The vessels, commonly known as the “Saar 6,” will be at the forefront of Israeli efforts to protect its 200-mile exclusive economic zone. The natural gas industry, seen as a national asset, is at the heart of those efforts.

