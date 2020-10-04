Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 05 October 2020
Breaking
Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears Iraqi brothers separated by political repression reunited after 40 years US withdrawal from Iraq would be 'catastrophic': PM Kadhimi Iraq reports 3,210 new COVID-19 cases, 379,141 in total Iraqi president meets Iranian amb. despite Tehran's destructive agenda
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 04 October 2020 11:38 PM

Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran

s400-system

Russia’s ambassador to Iran said Moscow would have “no problem” selling Tehran an advanced air defense system when the UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic expires later this month.


“We have said since the very first day that there will be no problem for selling weapons to Iran from October 19,” Levan Dzhagaryan told the Resalat daily in an interview published Saturday, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.

In August, the UN Security Council voted down a US resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is now set to expire on October 18.

Related Stories
Read
warships

Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships 04 October 2020 11:57 PM

Corona

Russia’s new coronavirus cases top 10,000 for first time since mid-May 04 October 2020 04:20 PM

trump bp

Trump ‘much better’ but WH doctor says ‘not yet out of the woods’ 04 October 2020 04:18 PM

Houthis

Yemeni officials say clashes kill 23 in Hodeidah, Marib 04 October 2020 04:11 PM

Makka

Umrah pilgrims return to a Mecca stilled by COVID-19 slump 04 October 2020 04:04 PM

nawaf

Kuwait's new emir meets senior U.S. and Iranian officials 04 October 2020 04:00 PM

fariba

French-Iranian academic temporarily freed in Iran 04 October 2020 01:12 AM

trump

Trump says feeling well thanks to medical staff 03 October 2020 11:41 PM

Comments