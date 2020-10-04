Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran

Russia’s ambassador to Iran said Moscow would have “no problem” selling Tehran an advanced air defense system when the UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic expires later this month.



“We have said since the very first day that there will be no problem for selling weapons to Iran from October 19,” Levan Dzhagaryan told the Resalat daily in an interview published Saturday, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.



In August, the UN Security Council voted down a US resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is now set to expire on October 18.