Monday, 05 October 2020
Sunday، 04 October 2020 10:58 PM

Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice

AIRWAY

Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) has said that all flights of Iranian airlines and Iraqi Airways were canceled until further notice from Iran to Iraq and vice versa due to the spread of COVID-19.


“All flights of Iranian airline companies and Iraq’s flag career Iraqi Airways from Iran to the neighboring country and vice versa were abolished until further notice due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, as well as observing health guidelines as instructed by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Touraj Dehghan Zanganeh told Mehr news agency on Saturday.


Before this order, a limited number of flights were scheduled to be operated by Iraqi Airlines to return Iraqi citizens present in Iran, he added.

