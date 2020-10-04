Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 05 October 2020
Sunday، 04 October 2020 07:50 PM

Iraqi brothers separated by political repression reunited after 40 years

When Haider Jawad Al Mousawi posted a photo of his baby brother, Ahmed, last week to mourn 40 years since his execution, little did he know that he would be reunited with a “living martyr” a few days later in Baghdad.

The photo, posted on Facebook, circulated on various Iraqi WhatsApp groups until one woman recognised Ahmed as her adopted brother.

In 1980, Haider and Ahmed’s father was jailed by the former dictator Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime on suspicion of being a member of the Shiite Dawa Party, which was banned.

The two brothers, toddlers at the time, were put behind bars along with their parents, in separate cells.

“On this day, 40 years ago, I was detained in prison. You might ask me how old are you now? I’m 44 years old and in 1980 I was four years old and I recall everything that happened to me,” Haider said in the Facebook post.

“If you have a father who is associated with politics – how is that your fault? Time is beautiful because the Baathists have gone. But my whole family was killed and I was the only one who managed to escape from prison,” Haider said.

Haider’s grandmother managed to smuggle him out of the jail under her abaya, but she left Ahmed behind.

The family believed that Ahmed was executed along with his parents at the hands of the Baathists. But he was found at a police station a few years later and raised by a local neighbourhood chief.

“The picture of Ahmed as a baby was shared nearly a million times and I never thought, in my life, that I would meet him again,” Haider told a local newspaper.

After being separated by political repression and prison, the brothers finally met in an emotional reunion in Baghdad on Saturday.


