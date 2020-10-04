Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 05 October 2020
Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships Russian ambassador says 'no problem' selling S-400 to Iran Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears Iraqi brothers separated by political repression reunited after 40 years US withdrawal from Iraq would be 'catastrophic': PM Kadhimi Iraq reports 3,210 new COVID-19 cases, 379,141 in total Iraqi president meets Iranian amb. despite Tehran's destructive agenda
Sunday، 04 October 2020 06:41 PM

Iraq reports 3,210 new COVID-19 cases, 379,141 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Sunday 3,210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 379,141.

The ministry also reported 52 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 9,399 in the country.

It said that 3,817 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 307,482.

Meanwhile, Ziyad Hazim, a member of the ministry's media team, told the official al-Sabah newspaper that when to reopen schools will be decided after the Shiite ritual of Arbaeen.

He said the authorities will possibly put the opening of the schools after the autumn, al-Sabah reported.

Hazim attributed the possible delay of the school year to the fact that COVID-19 infections in the autumn could rise to up to 10,000 cases per day, according to the newspaper.

"The secondary schools and universities can follow their studies online in order not to miss their school year," al-Sabah quoted Hazim as saying.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
