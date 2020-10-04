Iraqi president meets Iranian amb. despite Tehran's destructive agenda

Meeting on Saturday with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi, President Salih and his guest discussed Iraqi-Iranian ties and ways and means of broadening their mutual cooperation across all fields in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples and nations.



Furthermore, they reviewed the recent developments on the regional political scene, the importance of easing region's tensions in addition to committing to dialogue and promoting regional peace and security.



The two sides agreed and emphasized that government actions to protect diplomatic missions, to consolidate of State authority and to impose law are needed to be enhanced.



However, they highlighted that in our region, we do believe that Iraq's stability and overcoming the present crisis in the region are important and, indeed, essential for achieving peace, and serve as a stepping stone toward sustainable development.



Masjedi, in turn, stressed his country's commitment to boosting stability in Iraq as well as promoting economic and social ties between the two neighboring peoples and countries.