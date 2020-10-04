Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 04 October 2020
Sunday، 04 October 2020 01:12 AM

French-Iranian academic temporarily freed in Iran

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah has been temporarily released from prison with an electronic ankle bracelet, her lawyer has said.


She is now with her family in the Iranian capital, Tehran, Saeid Dehghan said.
He hoped this temporary release would become final, he told the AFP news agency.


The academic was given a six-year jail term on national security charges in May.
She received a five-year term for conspiring against national security and one year for propaganda.


"We have not yet [given] a date for her return to prison, but we hope that this temporary release will become final," Mr Dehghan told AFP without providing further details.

