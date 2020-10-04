Iraq-Iran flights cancelled due to COVID-19

Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said that all flights of Iranian airlines and Al-Araqiya Airlines were cancelled until further notice from Iran to Iraq and vice versa due to spread of COVID-19.
Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday, Touraj Dehghan Zanganeh announced, “All flights of Iranian Airline companies and Iraq’s Al-Araqiyah Airline from Iran to Iraq and vice versa were abolished until further notice due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, as well as observing health guidelines as instructed by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.
Before this order, a limited number of flights were scheduled to be operated by Al-Iraqiya Airlines to return Iraqi citizens present in Iran, he added.
Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday, Touraj Dehghan Zanganeh announced, “All flights of Iranian Airline companies and Iraq’s Al-Araqiyah Airline from Iran to Iraq and vice versa were abolished until further notice due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, as well as observing health guidelines as instructed by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.
Before this order, a limited number of flights were scheduled to be operated by Al-Iraqiya Airlines to return Iraqi citizens present in Iran, he added.