Sunday, 04 October 2020
Sunday، 04 October 2020 01:12 AM

Iraq-Iran flights cancelled due to COVID-19

Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said that all flights of Iranian airlines and Al-Araqiya Airlines were cancelled until further notice from Iran to Iraq and vice versa due to spread of COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday, Touraj Dehghan Zanganeh announced, “All flights of Iranian Airline companies and Iraq’s Al-Araqiyah Airline from Iran to Iraq and vice versa were abolished until further notice due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, as well as observing health guidelines as instructed by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

Before this order, a limited number of flights were scheduled to be operated by Al-Iraqiya Airlines to return Iraqi citizens present in Iran, he added.
