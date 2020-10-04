Iraq-Iran flights cancelled due to COVID-19

Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said that all flights of Iranian airlines and Al-Araqiya Airlines were cancelled until further notice from Iran to Iraq and vice versa due to spread of COVID-19.



Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday, Touraj Dehghan Zanganeh announced, “All flights of Iranian Airline companies and Iraq’s Al-Araqiyah Airline from Iran to Iraq and vice versa were abolished until further notice due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, as well as observing health guidelines as instructed by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.



Before this order, a limited number of flights were scheduled to be operated by Al-Iraqiya Airlines to return Iraqi citizens present in Iran, he added.