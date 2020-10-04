Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 04 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi president meets Iranian amb. despite Tehran's destructive agenda Iraq reports 3672 new coronavirus cases, 3861 recoveries Najaf Airport resumes the flights during the Arbaeen French-Iranian academic temporarily freed in Iran Iraq-Iran flights cancelled due to COVID-19 KRG records nearly 500 new virus cases, studies proposal to reimpose curfew Spiritual Leader of Iraq’s Yazidi Minority Dies at 87 Iraq must investigate killing, targeting of women activists: UN experts Trump says feeling well thanks to medical staff King Abdullah accepts resignation of PM Razzaz
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 04 October 2020 01:08 AM

Spiritual Leader of Iraq’s Yazidi Minority Dies at 87

13c521ee-2ad3-46d2-a9c4-e5856ee81518_16x9_600x338
Iraq’s Yazidi minority paid its last respects to its spiritual leader on Friday as tributes poured in for the cleric, who guided his flock through the horrors of ISIS militant group occupation and its aftermath.
Baba Sheikh Khurto Hajji Ismail died late on Thursday at the age of 87, his office said, AFP reported.
He was known for his forgiveness and compassion towards Yazidis who survived ISIS.
The late leader also welcomed the children of Yazidi women raped by ISIS men back into the minority faith.
ISIS marched into the Yazidi villages of the Sinjar Mountains in 2014 turning thousands of women into slaves and forcing children to fight in what the United Nations has classified as "genocide" against Yazidis.
Three years later, thousands had died and nearly 100,000 had fled abroad.
Nadia Murad, 26, who was subjected to life as a slave under ISIS and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work highlighting the horrors of the group’s rule, said the community had lost a “beacon of light,” who “treated Yazidi survivors with love & respect.”
The Iraqi government also paid tribute to a “man of peace” who had preached “brotherhood and friendship.”
According to AFP, following the week’s mourning his son will be anointed as successor.

Related Stories
Read
iraj

Iraqi president meets Iranian amb. despite Tehran's destructive agenda 04 October 2020 01:33 AM

coronavirus iran

Iraq reports 3672 new coronavirus cases, 3861 recoveries 04 October 2020 01:24 AM

najaf

Najaf Airport resumes the flights during the Arbaeen 04 October 2020 01:17 AM

3570113

Iraq-Iran flights cancelled due to COVID-19 04 October 2020 01:12 AM

CORONA-KURDISTAN-K24

KRG records nearly 500 new virus cases, studies proposal to reimpose curfew 04 October 2020 01:09 AM

539683Image1

Iraq must investigate killing, targeting of women activists: UN experts 04 October 2020 12:45 AM

3569940

Iraqi security forces arrest 26 ISIS terrorists in Nineveh 03 October 2020 08:30 PM

covidburials01

WHO warns against religious gatherings, as Iraq reports 3,672 virus cases 03 October 2020 08:25 PM

Comments