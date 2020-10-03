Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 04 October 2020
Saturday، 03 October 2020 11:37 PM

King Abdullah accepts resignation of PM Razzaz

razzaz

Jordan's King Abdullah on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz but asked him to stay on as a caretaker premier until he designates a successor to oversee parliamentary elections on Nov. 10, state media said.


The monarch dissolved parliament last Sunday at the end of its four-year term in a move that under constitutional rules meant the government had to resign within a week.


A new government will pave the way for the November vote, as the country grapples with the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections over the last month that the last government had been widely criticised for.

