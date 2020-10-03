Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 03 October 2020
Saturday، 03 October 2020 08:30 PM

Iraqi security forces arrest 26 ISIS terrorists in Nineveh

On Saturday, Iraqi security forces identified and arrested 26 ISIS terrorist elements in different parts of Nineveh province.

The terrorists have been involved in a number of terrorist operations against Iraqi forces, the report added.

The ISIS  terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, the Iraqi Army, and other security forces have carried out a series of military operations against terrorists during this period.

They have managed to destroy ISIS bases in some areas and arrest some terrorist members during the operations.
