Saturday، 03 October 2020

Iraqi FM, U.S. counterpart tackle embassy withdrawal from Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday to discuss bilateral ties as well as Washington’s decision to withdraw its embassy from Baghdad.


In a press release, Hussein expressed concern about the pullout of the embassy decision saying that despite being a sovereign decision on the US side, it may lead to results that are not in the interest of the Iraqi people."


Hussein also confirmed that the "Iraqi government has taken a number of security, organizational, political, and diplomatic measures to stop the attacks on the Green Zone and the airport, and there will be tangible positive results in the near future,” it added.


Earlier this week, several US and Iraqi officials revealed that Washington was preparing to withdraw its diplomatic mission from its embassy in Baghdad due to the growing attacks by the pro-Iran militias.


Consequently, Iraqi officials warned that a US withdrawal could lead other members of the Global Coalition to take similar measures, which would ultimately harm the efforts to defeat ISIS.


According to the press release, Hussein and Pompeo discussed various future possibilities for the status of diplomatic missions in Baghdad, adding that Pompeo promised to take what was discussed into consideration.

