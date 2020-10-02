Lebanon, Israel agree to talks on sea border

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to open their first negotiations on nonsecurity issues in three decades, a rare if limited breakthrough between hostile neighbors that are technically at war and have no formal diplomatic relations, BBC reported.



Talks aimed at ending an enduring dispute over their maritime boundary in a patch of the Mediterranean Sea rich with natural gas are slated to begin this month, officials from both countries said Thursday.



The talks, to be held under the auspices of the United Nations and mediated by the United States, were announced just weeks after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel, becoming the third and fourth Arab countries to do so. But officials involved in the Mediterranean Sea talks said a diplomatic accord between Lebanon and Israel was not on the table.