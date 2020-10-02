Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 02 October 2020
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 02 October 2020 06:14 PM

Beirut blast: Lebanon seeks arrest of ship owner and captain

blast

Lebanon has requested the arrest of the foreign owner and captain of the ship which brought material which blew up at Beirut port causing devastation.


The judge leading the probe into the blast has asked international police organisation Interpol to detain the two men without publicly identifying them.


Some 190 people were killed when the improperly stored ammonium nitrate cargo exploded on 4 August.


The blast left 6,000 others injured and inflicted huge amounts of damage.
The captain of the ship, the MV Rhosus, has previously been named as a Russian national, and its owner a Russian national based in Cyprus.

