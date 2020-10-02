Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 02 October 2020
Friday، 02 October 2020 06:02 PM

Turkey, Iran deploy drones in north Iraq against Kurd rebels

Turkey and Iran are increasingly adopting “game-changing” drones as their weapon of choice against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, prompting fears for the safety of civilians and stoking geopolitical tensions, Arab News reported.
“Not a day goes by without us seeing a drone,” said Mohammad Hassan, mayor of Qandil, the mountainous Iraqi stronghold of Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
“They fly so low Qandil’s residents can see them with their naked eye,” Hassan told AFP.
