Protests have erupted in several Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, and and the northwestern city of Tabriz, in support of Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Radio Farda reported.



Videos posted online appear to show dozens demonstrating in the streets while chanting slogans in Azeri, including "Karabakh is ours. It will remain ours." Ethnic Azeris constitute a large minority of the Iranian population.