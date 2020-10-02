Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 02 October 2020
Friday، 02 October 2020 02:54 PM

Missile attack hits convoy carrying coalition equipment in Diwaniyah

On Thursday, the Security Media Cell announced that a missile attack intercepts a convoy carrying international coalition equipment in Diwaniyah.


 The cell said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "a convoy that was transporting the international coalition equipment withdrawn from Iraq by Iraqi transport companies and wheel drivers of Iraqi citizens was subjected to an unexploded guided missile attack in the Shomali area of Diwaniyah province."


 The correspondent also added, “The exposure resulted in damage to one of the" containers "without losses, and the convoy continued to move towards its intended destination.

