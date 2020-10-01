Pro-Azerbaijan protestors in Tabriz demand closure of Iran-Armenia border

Ethnic Azerbaijanis, who constitute a large portion of the population in Iranian cities like Ardabil, Tabriz and Urmia, poured onto the streets Thursday, in support of Baku amid clashes in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.



The protesting groups demanded Iranian authorities close the country’s border with Armenia and the Norduz border gate, through which military equipment have reportedly been transferred to Armenia.



Video footage circulating on social media showed Iranian police breaking up the protests, using tear gas and rubber bullets.