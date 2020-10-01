Iraqi president arrives in Kuwait to offer condolences over Emir's death

Iraqi President Barham Salih arrived on Thursday in Kuwait at the head of a delegation including Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Planning and Representatives of political forces, to offer condolences to Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait on the passing away of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



On behalf of the Iraqi people and on his own behalf, President Salih extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, to all Al-Sabah family and to all Kuwaitis on the death of Sheikh Sabah who had a long history in serving his people and addressing the region's issues.



At this tragic loss, he expressed the sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy, and prayed to the Almighty for safeguarding the fraternal State of Kuwait, for all Kuwaitis and the Emir's bereaved family patience and solace and for the late Emir's eternal rest in peace.