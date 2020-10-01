Coronavirus cases in Iraq pose dangerous indicator

On Friday, the Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed that the continued registration of cases in Coronavirus is a dangerous indicator.



The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hazem Al-Jumaili, said: “The continued registration of injuries is a dangerous indicator with no significant decrease,” noting that “the failure to properly implement penalties for violators has led to this increase in the number of injuries.”



Al-Jumaili explained that "the epidemiological situation is still continuing to record cases of infection despite the clear increase in healing cases, but the increasing number of injuries is a result of citizens' failure to adhere to preventive measures, and this is a discouraging sign of fighting this epidemic," indicating that "in many Countries of the world notice the drop in the casualty index, but Iraq is still witnessing an increase, and this matter needs a strong pause in taking measures against violators of wearing the muzzle and those who do not apply social distancing.