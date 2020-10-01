PM: coalition of corruption, uncontrolled weapons has no place in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed, today, Friday, that the coalition of corruption and fugitive weapons has no place in Iraq.



Al-Kadhmi said in a tweet followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "We support the proposals of Mr. Muqtada al-Sadr to form a security, military and parliamentary committee to investigate violations that target Iraq's security, prestige, reputation and international obligations."



Al-Kadhmi added, "We affirm that the hand of law is above the hand of those who violate it, however some people think otherwise, and that the coalition of corruption and fugitive weapons has no place in Iraq."