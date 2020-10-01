Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 01 October 2020
Breaking
US military base housing Canadian troops in Iraq attacked Lebanon asks Interpol to detain 2 Russians over port blast Pro-Azerbaijan protestors in Tabriz demand closure of Iran-Armenia border Iraqi president arrives in Kuwait to offer condolences over Emir's death Coronavirus cases in Iraq pose dangerous indicator PM: coalition of corruption, uncontrolled weapons has no place in Iraq Iranian-funded terrorism expected to rise in Bahrain: report Iraq 'most infected Arab country' is too broken to protect itself from covid-19 Thousands of Iraqis march on first anniversary of their 'revolution' Iraq to establish 20 new coronavirus testing labs
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 01 October 2020 09:53 PM

Iranian-funded terrorism expected to rise in Bahrain: report

54524727_303
Iranian-sponsored terrorism in Bahrain is expected to increase to capsize the normalization trend with Israel, a new intelligence report obtained first by The Jerusalem Post said Thursday.

“Our estimate is that the deal could increase the motivation of Iran and of terror organizations in Bahrain, which it sponsors, to try to increase the public threat level, including to attack Bahrain’s rulers and to thwart implementation of the deal,” the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center report said.

Related Stories
Read
1596573590_545325_1596586911_noticia_normal_recorte1

Lebanon asks Interpol to detain 2 Russians over port blast 01 October 2020 11:15 PM

az

Pro-Azerbaijan protestors in Tabriz demand closure of Iran-Armenia border 01 October 2020 11:05 PM

Iran stock market

Iran’s currency sees a new record low amid biting sanctions 01 October 2020 08:47 PM

uae

U.S. fines Emirates $400,000 for flying over Iranian airspace 01 October 2020 08:39 PM

1229096

Putin, Macron urge immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh 01 October 2020 12:43 AM

un

UN nuclear watchdog inspects 2nd Iranian site 01 October 2020 12:27 AM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran records 3,582 coronavirus cases, raising total to 457,219 30 September 2020 08:30 PM

benjamin-netanyahu-rt-ml-190226_hpMain_16x9_992

Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot 30 September 2020 03:22 PM

Comments