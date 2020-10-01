Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 01 October 2020
Thursday، 01 October 2020 08:46 PM

Iraq to establish 20 new coronavirus testing labs

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Thursday said that it plans to establish 20 new COVID-19 testing labs to increase the country's testing capacity.

"The current number of coronavirus testing laboratories in the country is 40, and the ministry is planning to establish 20 more labs during the current month," director of the Health Ministry's Laboratories Duraid Qasim Jasim told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Meanwhile, the Iraqi health ministry reported 4,493 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 367,474.

The ministry also reported 50 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 9,231 in the country.

It also said that 3,685 more patients recovered in the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 295,882.

The new cases were recorded after 23,522 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 2,289,877 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.
Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
