Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 01 October 2020
Breaking
US military base housing Canadian troops in Iraq attacked Lebanon asks Interpol to detain 2 Russians over port blast Pro-Azerbaijan protestors in Tabriz demand closure of Iran-Armenia border Iraqi president arrives in Kuwait to offer condolences over Emir's death Coronavirus cases in Iraq pose dangerous indicator PM: coalition of corruption, uncontrolled weapons has no place in Iraq Iranian-funded terrorism expected to rise in Bahrain: report Iraq 'most infected Arab country' is too broken to protect itself from covid-19 Thousands of Iraqis march on first anniversary of their 'revolution' Iraq to establish 20 new coronavirus testing labs
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 01 October 2020 08:39 PM

U.S. fines Emirates $400,000 for flying over Iranian airspace

uae

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it fined Emirates airline [EMIRA.UL] $400,000 for operating flights in parts of prohibited Iranian airspace in 2019.


The flight was carrying the JetBlue Airways JBLU.O code and therefore subject to U.S. regulations. The FAA said for 19 days in July 2019, Emirates operated flights over parts of Iranian airspace, even though the U.S. had barred flights because of heightened military activities and increased political tensions.

 

Emirates told the department the issue was a result of an "inadvertent oversight" but "agreed to this settlement in the interest of resolving this matter."

Related Stories
Read
1596573590_545325_1596586911_noticia_normal_recorte1

Lebanon asks Interpol to detain 2 Russians over port blast 01 October 2020 11:15 PM

az

Pro-Azerbaijan protestors in Tabriz demand closure of Iran-Armenia border 01 October 2020 11:05 PM

54524727_303

Iranian-funded terrorism expected to rise in Bahrain: report 01 October 2020 09:53 PM

Iran stock market

Iran’s currency sees a new record low amid biting sanctions 01 October 2020 08:47 PM

1229096

Putin, Macron urge immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh 01 October 2020 12:43 AM

un

UN nuclear watchdog inspects 2nd Iranian site 01 October 2020 12:27 AM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran records 3,582 coronavirus cases, raising total to 457,219 30 September 2020 08:30 PM

benjamin-netanyahu-rt-ml-190226_hpMain_16x9_992

Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot 30 September 2020 03:22 PM

Comments