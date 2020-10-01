Iraqi National Security Adviser, UN Plasschaert talk Iraqi-Syrian border camp

National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert discussed resolving the Iraqi-Syrian border camp; Al-Hol.



Al-Araji's media office included, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that during the meeting, both discussed the UN support for Iraq and cooperation to resolve the Al-Hol border camp.



The statement added, "Al-Araji discussed with Plasschaert the file of the IDPs and the priority it represents for the Iraqi government," stressing that "the government is working on ending the suffering of the displaced and help them return to their areas safely"