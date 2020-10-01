Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 01 October 2020
Breaking
Kadhimi vows to protect diplomatic missions in Iraq Iraqi FM calls on U.S. to reconsider closing embassy in Baghdad A year after unprecedented Iraq protests, what has changed? Iran-backed militias an 'unacceptable danger' in Iraq: US Israeli PM to UN: Hezbollah storing missiles in Beirut Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad dies at 91 US vows to face threats by Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq Turkey backs Azerbaijan against Armenia as war looms over the Caucasus Iraqi PM rallies allies to stop US closing embassy Anti-war activist detained by Azerbaijani security service
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 01 October 2020 12:34 AM

Iraqi, Saudi FMs discuss regional issues

faisal

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, made a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

 

The two sides discussed methods for strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to activate cooperation in various fields, including political, economic and security fields.


The two ministers exchanged visions and evaluations on the overall developments of regional issues of interest to both sides, and the various challenges facing the region, and advancing for peaceful solutions that would achieve security and stability, and advance the process of cooperation in a way that achieves the aspirations of peace and development.

 

Hussein confirmed the need to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and support efforts to stabilize the region, reiterating Baghdad’s commitment to the protection of diplomatic missions and the sanctity of diplomats.

Related Stories
Read
rocket

Erbil rocket attack caused no deaths: Iraqi army 01 October 2020 01:56 AM

un plas

Iraqi National Security Adviser, UN Plasschaert talk Iraqi-Syrian border camp 01 October 2020 01:53 AM

photo_2020-09-28_15-05-54-1

Iraqi FM, president discuss outcome of Iran visit 01 October 2020 12:29 AM

Op-08-09-IRAQ-FRANCE-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Kadhimi vows to protect diplomatic missions in Iraq 30 September 2020 06:46 PM

539a35ee6bb3f7833ebd0717

Iraqi FM calls on U.S. to reconsider closing embassy in Baghdad 30 September 2020 06:38 PM

789441-01-03-894954-1601399809

Iran-backed militias an 'unacceptable danger' in Iraq: US 29 September 2020 09:38 PM

CsfjkzrR

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad dies at 91 29 September 2020 06:44 PM

IRAQ-PANDEMIC-CORONAVIRUS-COVID19

US vows to face threats by Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq 29 September 2020 06:40 PM

Comments