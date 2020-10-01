Iraqi, Saudi FMs discuss regional issues

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, made a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The two sides discussed methods for strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to activate cooperation in various fields, including political, economic and security fields.



The two ministers exchanged visions and evaluations on the overall developments of regional issues of interest to both sides, and the various challenges facing the region, and advancing for peaceful solutions that would achieve security and stability, and advance the process of cooperation in a way that achieves the aspirations of peace and development.

Hussein confirmed the need to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and support efforts to stabilize the region, reiterating Baghdad’s commitment to the protection of diplomatic missions and the sanctity of diplomats.