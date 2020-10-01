Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

UN nuclear watchdog inspects 2nd Iranian site

un
The UN nuclear watchdog has inspected the second of two suspected former secret atomic sites in Iran, as agreed with Tehran last month in a deal that ended a standoff over access, the agency said on Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has not named either of the two undeclared sites but it has described activities it suspects took place there in 2003, the year when it and U.S. intelligence services believe Iran halted a secret and coordinated nuclear weapons programme.
