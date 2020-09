Iran has reported 3,582 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total infection tally to 457,219.



In remarks on Wednesday, Sima Lari, a spokesperson for Iran’s health ministry, also confirmed 183 deaths related to COVID-19 since Tuesday.



According to the latest updates provided by the ministry, the novel virus has so far claimed 26,169 lives in Iran.



Lari also revealed that 380,956 had recovered as of September 30, while 4,093 remain in critical condition in intensive care units.