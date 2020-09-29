Italy Committed to Supporting Kurdistan Region: Defense Minister

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini was received on Tuesday by the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for a meeting to discuss bilateral ties and the latest security and political developments in Iraq.



During the meeting, Barzani and Guerini agreed on the importance of continued support from the Global Coalition to eradicate the threat of the Islamic State (IS), for which the Italian defense minister expressed his country’s commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region.



Barzani thanked Italy for standing with the Kurdistan Region during the hard times of the war by sending both military and humanitarian support, and he welcomed a decision by the Italian parliament to extend the mandate for its troops’ deployment to Iraq.



On the developments in Iraq, Kurdistan Region president expressed concerns over the growing attacks on the foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq, saying the international partners are in Iraq to help the country with the fight against terrorism, and that they should be provided with full safety.



“The Kurdistan Region supports Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s efforts to counter these threats,” Barzani said.