Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Breaking
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad dies at 91 US vows to face threats by Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq Turkey backs Azerbaijan against Armenia as war looms over the Caucasus Iraqi PM rallies allies to stop US closing embassy Anti-war activist detained by Azerbaijani security service EU concerned over resignation of Lebanon's PM-designate Iran’s role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan clash revealed Iran denies holding secret negotiations with US UN employee killed in Kirkuk Iraq warns US will no longer tolerate Iranian militia attacks
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 29 September 2020 05:26 PM

Italy Committed to Supporting Kurdistan Region: Defense Minister

e65aab7813c67201a70381205ee9c414_L
Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini was received on Tuesday by the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for a meeting to discuss bilateral ties and the latest security and political developments in Iraq.

During the meeting, Barzani and Guerini agreed on the importance of continued support from the Global Coalition to eradicate the threat of the Islamic State (IS), for which the Italian defense minister expressed his country’s commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region.

Barzani thanked Italy for standing with the Kurdistan Region during the hard times of the war by sending both military and humanitarian support, and he welcomed a decision by the Italian parliament to extend the mandate for its troops’ deployment to Iraq.

On the developments in Iraq, Kurdistan Region president expressed concerns over the growing attacks on the foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq, saying the international partners are in Iraq to help the country with the fight against terrorism, and that they should be provided with full safety.

“The Kurdistan Region supports Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s efforts to counter these threats,” Barzani said.
Related Stories
Read
CsfjkzrR

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad dies at 91 29 September 2020 06:44 PM

IRAQ-PANDEMIC-CORONAVIRUS-COVID19

US vows to face threats by Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq 29 September 2020 06:40 PM

88746307592c412021fb6fa6a96fced3_L

Turkish Soldier Killed on Kurdistan Border: Statement 29 September 2020 05:25 PM

32540a746de436570ae580f3b02daf99_L

Kurdish Journalist Bahroz Jafar Released on Bail 29 September 2020 05:23 PM

RTR34QNS

Syrian Kurdish Parties to Begin 3rd Round of Political Dialogue 29 September 2020 05:21 PM

download

Coronavirus Fatalities in Kurdistan Jumps to over 1,700: Health Ministry 29 September 2020 05:19 PM

a3a81975777d825ee8fc91167858db79_L

Iraq’s Judicial Council Delegation Meets with Top Kurdish Officials in Erbil 29 September 2020 05:17 PM

333

US Ambassador, Iraq National Security Advisor Meet Amid Reports of Embassy Closure 29 September 2020 12:17 AM

Comments