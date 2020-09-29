Turkish Soldier Killed on Kurdistan Border: Statement

A Turkish soldier was injured, and later succumbed to his wounds, during an operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.



An official statement from the ministry said the soldier was initially injured after an explosive device went off in a border area of the Kurdistan Region.



He later died at the hospital, the statement added.



There were no armed confrontations between the Turkish forces and the PKK fighters, but the ministry holds the Kurdish guerrillas responsible as they are believed to be active in the area.