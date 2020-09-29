Kurdish Journalist Bahroz Jafar Released on Bail

Sulaymaniyah police on Tuesday, September 29, released Kurdish journalist Bahroz Jafar on bail after a week of detention following Iraqi President Barham Salih’s complaint.



Jafar, who is also the founder and director of Mediterranean Institute for Regional Studies, confirmed his release to BasNews and said he is awaiting his trial now.



He was arrested for writing an article entitled, "How long will the President of the Republic lead on the wrong side?" in which he claims, among other accusations, that $6 million in government oil funds went missing during Salih’s term as the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) between 2010 to 2012.



The Kurdish journalist published a statement on his Facebook after his release and thanked local and international organizations which raised their voice to defend him and the principles of freedom of expression.