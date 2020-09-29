Coronavirus Fatalities in Kurdistan Jumps to over 1,700: Health Ministry

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry on Tuesday said 32 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which raises the overall death toll to 1,725.



Out of 4,744 new tests, 671 came out positive, the ministry said, detailing that 302 cases in Duhok, 229 in Erbil, 115 in Sulaymaniyah, and 25 in Halabja were detected.



As of September 29, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has confirmed 47,137 cases across the region.



According to the latest updates, 30,175 people have so far recovered from the novel virus, and 15,237 remain as active cases.