Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Tuesday، 29 September 2020 05:17 PM

Iraq’s Judicial Council Delegation Meets with Top Kurdish Officials in Erbil

 A delegation from Iraq’s High Judicial Council visited Erbil on Tuesday and met with Kurdistan Region’s top officials to discuss a range of issues, including close cooperation between judicial authorities in Erbil and Baghdad.

Prominent political leader and the president of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the delegation led by the head of the council, Fayiq Zedan, and reviewed the latest political and security developments in the country.

Barzani and Zedan agreed on the important role the judicial council could play in helping Erbil and Baghdad reach an agreement for their prolonged disputes, a statement from Barzani Headquarters said.

The delegation later met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, who emphasized that the judicial authority in Iraq and Kurdistan should remain independent and avoid any involvement in politics.

Independence and political impartiality of the judicial authorities in Iraq and Kurdistan Region were also discussed in a separate meeting between Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Iraqi delegation.

Zedan said during the meeting that the federal government of Iraq should respect the constitutional characteristics of the Kurdistan Region as a political entity.

“The Iraqi Constitution should be the framework for a solution to the disputes,” he added.

PM Barzani also stressed that the judicial authorities should react to the constitutional violations, and help the KRG and Iraqi federal government reach a solution.
