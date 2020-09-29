Iran denies claim its territory used for arms transfer to Armenia

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has refuted media reports that claimed weaponry and military hardware are transported via Iranian soil to Armenia.



In remarks on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh said the transit of conventional non-military items through Iran to neighbouring countries has always been underway.



“The mentioned trucks are crossing Iran simply within the same framework,” he added.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran carefully monitors and controls the trend of transportation and transit of commodities to other countries [via its soil] and does not allow our country’s soil to be used for the transfer of arms and ammunition whatsoever,” he said.



Earlier this month, Iran’s Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan had dismissed reports about the transfer of Russian weapons to Armenia through an Iranian border crossing.