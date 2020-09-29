Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday، 29 September 2020 02:53 PM

Italian Defense Minister arrives on official visit in Erbil

555

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini has arrived in Erbil, where he was received by Kurdistan Region Peshmerga Minister Shorish Ismail.

The Italian defense minister is scheduled to hold separate meetings with President Nechirvan Barzani and prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday.

Italy has been among the key state members of the anti-ISIS International Coalition. With hundreds of military advisors in Erbil, it provides trainings and military equipment to the Peshmerga forces to continue the battle against terrorism on the ground.

