US Ambassador, Iraq National Security Advisor Meet Amid Reports of Embassy Closure

United States Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji met on Monday amid the reports of Washington’s preparations for withdrawing its diplomatic mission from the embassy in Baghdad.



Araji’s media office said in a statement that the Iraqi national security advisor and US ambassador discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington.



The statement added that Tueller had reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Iraq in fighting terrorism.



Late on Sunday, media reports cited anonymous Iraqi and US officials saying that Washington was preparing to pull out of its embassy in Baghdad after the Iraqi government had failed in stopping the regular attacks on the diplomatic mission situated in Baghdad’s Green Zone, for which the US blames Iran-backed Shia militias.