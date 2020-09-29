Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Breaking
Turkey backs Azerbaijan against Armenia as war looms over the Caucasus Iraqi PM rallies allies to stop US closing embassy Anti-war activist detained by Azerbaijani security service EU concerned over resignation of Lebanon's PM-designate Iran’s role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan clash revealed Iran denies holding secret negotiations with US UN employee killed in Kirkuk Iraq warns US will no longer tolerate Iranian militia attacks Iraqi PM: government faces a serious challenge by uncontrolled weapons US warns Iraq of Baghdad embassy closure if attacks continue
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 29 September 2020 12:17 AM

US Ambassador, Iraq National Security Advisor Meet Amid Reports of Embassy Closure

333
United States Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji met on Monday amid the reports of Washington’s preparations for withdrawing its diplomatic mission from the embassy in Baghdad.

Araji’s media office said in a statement that the Iraqi national security advisor and US ambassador discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington.

The statement added that Tueller had reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Iraq in fighting terrorism.

Late on Sunday, media reports cited anonymous Iraqi and US officials saying that Washington was preparing to pull out of its embassy in Baghdad after the Iraqi government had failed in stopping the regular attacks on the diplomatic mission situated in Baghdad’s Green Zone, for which the US blames Iran-backed Shia militias.
Related Stories
Read
4585

Iraqi PM rallies allies to stop US closing embassy 28 September 2020 11:59 PM

222

PM Barzani to Attend Parliament Session Next Week 28 September 2020 11:54 PM

44

Nearly 1,700 People Died from COVID-19 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry 28 September 2020 11:52 PM

1111

Iraqi Militia Leader Justifies Attacks on US Embassy by Calling It “Invader” 28 September 2020 11:51 PM

111

PM Barzani Allocates IQD260 Million to Support Kurdish Education in Kirkuk 28 September 2020 11:36 PM

2

Iraq Postpones National Census 28 September 2020 11:31 PM

103334_081432_3436140

UN employee killed in Kirkuk 28 September 2020 10:24 PM

a

Iraqi PM: government faces a serious challenge by uncontrolled weapons 28 September 2020 10:18 PM

Comments