Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Monday، 28 September 2020 11:54 PM

PM Barzani to Attend Parliament Session Next Week

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will attend a special session of the parliament next week, said Deputy Speaker Hemin Hawrami.

PM Barzani had previously asked the parliament to set a session during which he will brief the lawmakers on the latest progress in the reform plan, the negotiations with Baghdad, the economic situation, and the efforts to curb COVID-19 outbreak.

Hawrami told reporters on Monday that the Parliament Presidency had discussed the request during a meeting today, and decided to set the session with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister’s attendance for next week.

He further revealed that deputy prime minister, minister of finance and economy, minister of health, and several other officials from the KRG cabinet will be present at the session.
