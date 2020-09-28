Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Breaking
Turkey backs Azerbaijan against Armenia as war looms over the Caucasus Iraqi PM rallies allies to stop US closing embassy Anti-war activist detained by Azerbaijani security service EU concerned over resignation of Lebanon's PM-designate Iran’s role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan clash revealed Iran denies holding secret negotiations with US UN employee killed in Kirkuk Iraq warns US will no longer tolerate Iranian militia attacks Iraqi PM: government faces a serious challenge by uncontrolled weapons US warns Iraq of Baghdad embassy closure if attacks continue
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 28 September 2020 11:52 PM

Nearly 1,700 People Died from COVID-19 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry

44

Nearly 1,700 people across the four provinces of Kurdistan Region have so far died from the new coronavirus since its outbreak early in 2020, the health ministry said.

The ministry recorded 22 deaths related to the pandemic virus in the past 24 hours alone, according to a report published on Monday, saying that the overall death toll now stands at 1,693.

Out of 4,853 COVID-19 tests since Sunday, a total of 735 came out positive, bringing the infection tally up to 46,466.

The latest updates show that 29,708 people have so far recovered From the virus, while 15,065 patients remains under treatment as active cases.
Related Stories
Read
333

US Ambassador, Iraq National Security Advisor Meet Amid Reports of Embassy Closure 29 September 2020 12:17 AM

4585

Iraqi PM rallies allies to stop US closing embassy 28 September 2020 11:59 PM

222

PM Barzani to Attend Parliament Session Next Week 28 September 2020 11:54 PM

1111

Iraqi Militia Leader Justifies Attacks on US Embassy by Calling It “Invader” 28 September 2020 11:51 PM

111

PM Barzani Allocates IQD260 Million to Support Kurdish Education in Kirkuk 28 September 2020 11:36 PM

2

Iraq Postpones National Census 28 September 2020 11:31 PM

103334_081432_3436140

UN employee killed in Kirkuk 28 September 2020 10:24 PM

a

Iraqi PM: government faces a serious challenge by uncontrolled weapons 28 September 2020 10:18 PM

Comments