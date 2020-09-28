Nearly 1,700 People Died from COVID-19 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry



Nearly 1,700 people across the four provinces of Kurdistan Region have so far died from the new coronavirus since its outbreak early in 2020, the health ministry said.



The ministry recorded 22 deaths related to the pandemic virus in the past 24 hours alone, according to a report published on Monday, saying that the overall death toll now stands at 1,693.



Out of 4,853 COVID-19 tests since Sunday, a total of 735 came out positive, bringing the infection tally up to 46,466.



The latest updates show that 29,708 people have so far recovered From the virus, while 15,065 patients remains under treatment as active cases.