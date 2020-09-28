Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Monday، 28 September 2020 11:36 PM

PM Barzani Allocates IQD260 Million to Support Kurdish Education in Kirkuk

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has allocated a special fund of 250 million Iraqi Dinar (approximately USD217,000) for the Kurdish education in Kirkuk, an official said.

Currently under the rule of the Iraqi government, the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk and its Kurdish-language education struggles with the lack of funds to begin the new year, especially with the pandemic challenging the education sector entirely.

Sherzad Rashid, director of Kurdish Education Department in Kirkuk, told BasNews that the fund will help the Kurdish schools and kindergartens in Kirkuk to provide equipment and educational materials for the 2020-2021 new year.

According to Rashid, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is separately providing the Kurdish schools in Kirkuk with equipment and material they need for protection against COVID-19.
