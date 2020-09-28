Iraq Postpones National Census



The Iraqi government has put off the overdue national census by one year, an official statement said.



With its last census held in 1997, Iraq had previously planned a new census for October 2020, which included the Kurdistan Region.



However, Kurdistan Region’s Board of Census said in a statement that Kurdistan’s planning minister, head of the census board, and Iraqi counterparts held a meeting to discuss the preparations for the long-overdue project.



According to the statement, the census has been postponed to the end of 2021 as the current situation does not allow conducting the project.