Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Monday، 28 September 2020 11:28 PM

Iran's FM Spokesperson rejects Kuwaiti paper’s claim on talks with U.S. in Oman

Saeed Khatib

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has dismissed reports by Kuwaiti newspaper that Tehran and Washington have sat for talks in Oman, saying Iran will not negotiate with US unless it accepts Tehran's conditions.


During a weekly press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh said “there hasn’t been, there isn’t, and there won’t be any negotiations [between Iran and the US]. These [reports] are only for domestic use."


“They may be useful for Mr [President Donald] Trump, but they don’t serve Iran-US relations,” he added saying in reaction to a report by Kuwaiti paper Al-Jaridah.


“Trump has no proper understanding of the nature of international relations and that of Iran-US ties. It seems that his advisors are not supposed to understand what has happened, either," he said.


The U.S., according to the spokesman, “needs to first admit its big mistake; second, respect the international rules and regulations and its commitments; third, stop this inhumane and all-out war and these cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation; and finally make up for all the damages it caused on the Iranian nation through this war and its violations of the Iranian people’s rights.”

